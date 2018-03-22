

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Jeremy Renner star in the comedy TAG, based on the Wall Street Journal article about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of Tag for the last 30 years.

Release Date: June 15, 2018

Studio: New Line Cinema

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jeff Tomsic, Mark Steilen

Screenwriter: Rob McKittrick

Cast: Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Rashida Jones, Annabelle Wallis

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country.

Movie Trailers

TAG Trailer

