Featured / Movie News

Jumanji 3

Sony Pictures is in talks with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle writers to script the sequel.

Film / Movie Trailers

American Assassin

Watch the American Assassin trailer, starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan.

kingsman

Film / Movie Pictures

Kingsman 2

See the first official trailer and photos for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum.

Movie Trailers

Baby Driver Trailer

Watch the Baby Driver trailer. Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx star in the Edgar Wright directed heist movie.

Film / Movie News

Underworld 6

Kate Beckinsale will return for the sixth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.

Film / Movie Trailers

Sleepless

Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan star in the thriller Sleepless. Watch the movie trailer.

Film / Movie Trailers

Rampage

Dwayne Johnson, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage, an adaptation of the classic Midway arcade video game.

