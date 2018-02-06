Jumanji 3
Sony Pictures is in talks with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle writers to script the sequel.
Teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here, offering a portrait of a young Han Solo, Lando, and Chewie along with new characters.
The Resident Evil franchise is set for a reboot. Resident Evil 7 is in development at Constantin Film and Screen Gems.
Watch the American Assassin trailer, starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Sanaa Lathan.
See the first official trailer and photos for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum.
Watch the second trailer for the action-thriller Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy.
Check out the Atomic Blonde red band trailer. Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and Sofia Boutella star in the action-thriller.
Watch the Baby Driver trailer. Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx star in the Edgar Wright directed heist movie.
Kate Beckinsale will return for the sixth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.
Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan star in the thriller Sleepless. Watch the movie trailer.
Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman return for the third chapter of the “Fallen” trilogy. After...
Dwayne Johnson, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in Rampage, an adaptation of the classic Midway arcade video game.
Watch the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure Ready Player One.
Watch the Maze Runner: The Death Cure trailer, starring Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario.