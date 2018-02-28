Tagged: Adam Driver

Film

Logan Lucky

Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig star in director Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie Logan Lucky.

Film / Movie Trailers

Midnight Special

Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver star in the sci-fi thriller, Midnight Special.

Film / Movie Trailers

Inside Llewyn Davis

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund and Justin Timberlake star in the music...

