Mackenzie Davis Joins James Cameron’s New Terminator Trilogy
Mackenzie Davis will star in James Cameron’s new Terminator trilogy opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
Mackenzie Davis will star in James Cameron’s new Terminator trilogy opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.
James Cameron and Skydance Media are developing a reboot of the long running Terminator franchise.
Director James Cameron is supervising the 3D re-release of his 1991 blockbuster ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’.
NBC has tapped Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace Donald Trump as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.
We have the release date, details and cover artwork for Terminator Genisys coming to Blu-ray and DVD.
Paramount has released new clips from Terminator Genisys, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator must battle John Connor for the fate of humanity in the second trailer for ‘Terminator Genisys’.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin star in the apocalyptic zombie thriller ‘Maggie’.
Watch the trailer for the apocalyptic zombie thriller ‘Maggie’, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin.
Watch the trailer for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kristanna Loken.
Watch the original theatrical trailers for James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Watch the original theatrical and remastered trailers for James Cameron’s The Terminator.
We break down the ‘Terminator’ movies and explain the ever-evolving time paradox storyline.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney star in the fifth installment of the Terminator film franchise.