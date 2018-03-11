Tagged: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Film / Movie News

Terminator 6

James Cameron and Skydance Media are developing a reboot of the long running Terminator franchise.

Film / Movie Pictures / Movie Trailers

Maggie

Watch the trailer for the apocalyptic zombie thriller ‘Maggie’, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abigail Breslin.

Film / Movie Trailers

The Terminator

Watch the original theatrical and remastered trailers for James Cameron’s The Terminator.

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.