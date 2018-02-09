The Grinch TV Spot: First Look at Illumination’s Animated Movie
Universal and Illumination have released the first TV spot for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.
Universal and Illumination have released the first TV spot for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.
Benedict Cumberbatch voices the iconic title character in Illumination’s animated comedy The Grinch.
Watch seven clips from the WWII thriller The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale lead the ensemble voice cast.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams star in Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett star in Thor: Ragnarok, based on the Marvel comics.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in the WWII thriller The Imitation Game,...
The Weinstein Company has revealed the official trailer for The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch,...
Tom McGrath, Chris Miller, John DiMaggio, Christopher Knights and Benedict Cumberbatch lend their voices to...
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug...
Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor and Abigal Breslin star in the ensemble family drama...
Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Brühl, Anthony Mackie and David Thewlis star in the WikiLeaks thriller. See...
Paramount Home Entertainment has revealed the official Blu-ray and DVD artwork, details and release date...
Watch Four Clips From Star Trek Into Darkness. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and...