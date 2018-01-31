Tagged: Charlize Theron

Film / Movie Trailers

Gringo Trailer

Watch the redband trailer for dark comedy ‘Gringo,’ starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton.

Film / Movie News

Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron are set to return for more high-octane action in Fast and Furious 9.

Film

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Snow White and the Huntsman prequel has added Jessica Chastain to star opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Film / Movie Pictures / Movie Trailers

Dark Places

Charlize Theron stars in the adaptation of ‘Gone Girl’ author Gillian Flynn’s mystery thriller ‘Dark Places’.

Film / Movie Trailers

Aeon Flux

Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand and Marton Csokas star in the sci-fi thriller Aeon Flux, based...

Comic-Con 2014: Mad Max: Fury Road Character Posters Hit

Movie Pictures

At Comic-Con, Warner Bros. revealed the first character posters for Mad Max: Fury Road, the...

