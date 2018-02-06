Tagged: Dwayne Johnson

Featured / Movie News

Jumanji 3

Sony Pictures is in talks with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle writers to script the sequel.

Film / Movie News

Fighting with My Family

Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Dwayne Johnson star in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, based on the true story of WWE Superstar Paige.

Film / Movie News

Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron are set to return for more high-octane action in Fast and Furious 9.

Film / Movie News

Jumanji 2

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Movie Trailers

Baywatch Trailer 2

Paramount Pictures has released the new Baywatch trailer, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

Film / Movie News

Doc Savage

Dwayne Johnson to play Doc Savage in comic book movie directed by Shane Black.

Film / Movie News

Baywatch Movie

Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario star in the action comedy.

Movie Trailers

San Andreas Trailer 3 Hits

Dwayne Johnson tries to save Alexandra Daddario after a massive earthquake hits in the third 'San Andreas' trailer.

