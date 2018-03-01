Tagged: Horror

Film / Movie Trailers

Wish Upon

Watch the trailer for the fantasy thriller Wish Upon, starring Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Ki Hong.

Movie Trailers

IT Teaser Trailer

Watch the IT trailer. Bill Skarsgard and Jaeden Lieberher star in the Stephen King horror thriller.

Film / Movie News

Underworld 6

Kate Beckinsale will return for the sixth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.

Film / Movie Trailers

Rings

Watch the Rings trailers. Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe and Vincent D’Onofrio star in the horror reboot.

Film

Cult of Chucky

Jennifer Tilly returns for the Cult of Chucky, the seventh installment of the Child’s Play film franchise.

Film / Movie Trailers / PG-13

Split

James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy star in director M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller.

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.