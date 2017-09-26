IT Part 2
The Losers Club reunite to stop Pennywise once and for all when it returns to their hometown.
The Losers Club reunite to stop Pennywise once and for all when it returns to their hometown.
Watch the trailer for the horror thriller IT, starring Bill Skarsgard and Jaeden Lieberher.
Watch the first trailer for The Book of Henry, starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Maddie Ziegler.
Watch the IT trailer. Bill Skarsgard and Jaeden Lieberher star in the Stephen King horror thriller.
Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver star in the sci-fi thriller, Midnight Special.