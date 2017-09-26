Tagged: Jaeden Lieberher

IT Part 2

The Losers Club reunite to stop Pennywise once and for all when it returns to their hometown.

IT Teaser Trailer

Watch the IT trailer. Bill Skarsgard and Jaeden Lieberher star in the Stephen King horror thriller.

Midnight Special

Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver star in the sci-fi thriller, Midnight Special.

