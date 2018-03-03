X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
M. Night Shyamalan officially announces Unbreakable and Split sequel, starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.
20th Century Fox has set an official release date for the upcoming spin-off X-Men: The New Mutants.
Watch the second trailer for the action-thriller Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy.
Check out the Atomic Blonde red band trailer. Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and Sofia Boutella star in the action-thriller.
Watch the first trailer for 20th Century Fox’s Victor Frankenstein, starring Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy.
Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy and Jessica Brown Findlay star in the thriller Victor Frankenstein.
Set in the early ’80s, ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ will focus on the young cast.
James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain star in writer/director Ned Benson’s subjective romantic drama The Disappearance...
James McAvoy, Jamie Bell and Imogen Poots star in the crime comedy-drama Filth, based on...
Director Bryan Singer has revealed that X-Men: Days of Future Past Rogue Cut will be...
Comic-Con International: San Diego was in a frenzy after the surprise X-Men: Days of Future...
New Trailer for Danny Boyle’s Trance. James McAvoy, Vincent Cassel and Rosario Dawson star in...