Tagged: Jamie Dornan

Film / Movie News

Robin Hood (2018)

Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the new adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Film / Movie Trailers

Fifty Shades Darker

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will reprise their roles in the sequel to the erotic drama Fifty Shades Grey.

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.