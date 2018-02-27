Robin Hood (2018)
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the new adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn star in the new adaptation of Robin Hood, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed.
Bella Heathcote has been cast to play Christian Grey’s former lover Leila in Universal’s sequel Fifty Shades Darker.
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will reprise their roles in the sequel to the erotic drama Fifty Shades Grey.
Watch the Super Bowl spot for the romantic drama Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.
The erotic drama Fifty Shades of Grey has received an official rating from the MPAA.
Universal will release the movie trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey on Thursday, but soul/pop...