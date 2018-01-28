Tagged: Jason Bateman

Film / Movie Trailers

Zootopia

Watch the Zootopia teaser trailer. Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin voice the animated adventure.

Film / Movie Trailers

Bad Words

Jason Bateman, Rohan Chand and Allison Janney star in the R-rated comedy Bad Words. Watch...

Netflix Gets First Emmy Nomination, Broadcast Networks Snubbed

TV News

Netflix Gets First Emmy Nomination, Broadcast Networks Snubbed

Netflix makes history as House of Cards takes top Emmy nominations. Broadcast networks snubbed in...

Film / Movie Trailers

Disconnect

Movie Trailer for Disconnect. Jason Bateman, Hope Davis, Frank Grillo and Paula Patton star in...

Film / Movie Trailers

Identity Thief

New Movie Trailer for Identity Thief. Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy and Amanda Peet star in...

Arrested Development: The Movie

Film / Movie News

Arrested Development: The Movie

Arrested Development Movie, New Episodes Coming. The Fox comedy series ‘Arrested Development’ is coming back...

Film / Movie Trailers

The Change-Up

The Change-Up Trailer 2. Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman star in the body-switching comedy co-starring...

Film / Movie Trailers

Horrible Bosses

Jason Bateman’s ‘Horrible Bosses’ Movie Trailer Debuts. Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis star...

Film / Movie Trailers

The Switch

Watch the movie trailer for the Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman romantic comedy ‘The Switch’ formerly...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.