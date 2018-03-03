X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Watch the trailer for spy thriller ‘Red Sparrow’ starring Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina recruited into espionage.
Watch the movie review of Darren Aronofky’s mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Mother, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.
Watch the official trailer for Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper.
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth star in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, the final chapter of The Hunger Games.
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth bring ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise to its final chapter.
Lionsgate has released a new The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 movie poster featuring Katniss in her red battle suit.
Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Sheen star in the sci-fi adventure Passengers.
Set in the early ’80s, ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ will focus on the young cast.
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper’s marriage begins to unravel in Depression-era North Carolina.
Opens in theaters on November 21 with advanced tickets on sale now!
Jennifer Lawrence tours a destroyed district 12 in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay trailer.
Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson star in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part...