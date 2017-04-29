Tagged: Kate Beckinsale

Film / Movie Trailers

Underworld

Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman and Michael Sheen star in Underworld. Watch the trailer.

Film / Movie News

Underworld 6

Kate Beckinsale will return for the sixth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.

