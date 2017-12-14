Annihilation Trailer
Watch the trailer for the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman.
See the international trailer and poster for the western ‘Jane Got a Gun’, starring Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton.
Watch the latest trailer. Michael Fassbender stars in director Danny Boyle’s ‘Steve Jobs’ biopic.
Disney, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox announce Star Wars: The Digital Collection.
First look at Natalie Portman and Joel Edgerton in the western Jane Got a Gun.
Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Natalie Portman star in the trailer for Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups.
Take a look at the Blu-ray special features, release date and cover art for Thor:...
Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel and Barbara Hershey star in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller...
New Trailer and Poster for Thor: The Dark World. Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christopher...
Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton and Ewan McGregor star in director Gavin O’Connor’s western Jane Got A Gun.
Marvel Studios has revealed 3 new photos from the fantasy-adventure sequel Thor: The Dark World,...
Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for the fantasy-adventure sequel Thor: The Dark World,...
Star Wars: Episode III 3D Coming to Theaters October 11, 2013. Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor...
Star Wars: Episode II 3D Coming to Theaters September 20, 2013. Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman...