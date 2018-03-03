Tagged: Nicholas Hoult

Equals

Watch the Equals movie trailer. Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult star in the ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ remake.

Dark Places

Charlize Theron stars in the adaptation of ‘Gone Girl’ author Gillian Flynn’s mystery thriller ‘Dark Places’.

Comic-Con 2013: ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Character Photos

First look at Bishop! 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first character photos of Xavier,...

Warm Bodies

Watch the First Four Minutes of Warm Bodies. Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer and John Malkovich...

Jack the Giant Slayer

First Poster Arrives for Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer. Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Eleanor...

X-Men: First Class

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence star in the prequel X-Men: First Class. In...

