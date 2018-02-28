Tagged: Oscar Isaac

Film / Movie Trailers

The Promise

Watch the trailer for the Armenian genocide drama The Promise, starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale.

Film

Suburbicon

Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the George Clooney-directed comedy Suburbicon.

Film / Movie Trailers

A Most Violent Year

An immigrant businessman and his wife come under investigation by the police in 1981 New York City.

Film / Movie Trailers

Ex Machina

A programmer is selected to evaluate the human qualities of a breathtaking female A.I. in Ex Machina.

Film / Movie Trailers

Inside Llewyn Davis

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund and Justin Timberlake star in the music...

