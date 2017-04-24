Tagged: Sam Worthington

Avatar 5

20th Century Fox has announced an official release date for the conclusion of James Cameron’s Avatar saga.

Avatar 3

20th Century Fox and Lightstorm have announced the official Avatar 3 release date.

Avatar 2

The eagerly-anticipated sequels to James Cameron’s Avatar have finally been given release dates.

Everest

Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal and Keira Knightley star in the dramatic thriller Everest.

Sabotage

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington and Mireille Enos star Sabotage. Open Road Films has moved the...

Avatar Blu-ray 3D

Avatar Blu-ray 3D Set for October. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang...

