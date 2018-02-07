The Incredibles 2 Trailer
Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited superhero sequel The Incredibles 2.
Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited superhero sequel The Incredibles 2.
M. Night Shyamalan officially announces Unbreakable and Split sequel, starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.
Watch the restricted trailer for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.
M. Night Shyamalan officially announces Unbreakable and Split sequel, starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson star in the new adventure Kong: Skull Island.
Samuel L. Jackson is set to return as NSA Agent Augustus Gibbons in the action sequel.
The cast of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Western The Hateful Eight covers the latest issue of EW.
Disney, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox announce Star Wars: The Digital Collection.
Special ops agent, Hailee Steinfeld enrolls as a high school exchange student in the international trailer for Barely Lethal.
Samuel L. Jackson must survive the rugged countryside of Finland in the Big Game domestic trailer.
Check out Thor, Black Widow, and Nick Fury in new Avengers: Age of Ultron character posters.
Samuel L. Jackson is set to play Mr. Barron in Tim Burton’s fantasy adventure.
Watch the movie trailer for Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
Watch the Super Bowl spot for the spy action movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, starring Colin Firth.