Mortal Engines Trailer
Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan star in the sci-fi adventure Mortal Engines from producer Peter Jackson.
Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan star in the sci-fi adventure Mortal Engines from producer Peter Jackson.
Teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here, offering a portrait of a young Han Solo, Lando, and Chewie along with new characters.
Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in the sci-fi thriller The Cloverfied Paradox.
Watch the Mute trailer. Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Therouxn star in the Netflix sci-fi thriller.
See how VFX masters digitally recreated Sean Young as Rachael in Blade Runner 2049.
Watch trailer for the sci-fi sequel Beyond Skyline, starring Frank Grillo, Iko Uwais and Bojana Novakovic.
Watch the trailer for the sci-fi action sequel Pacific Rim Uprising, starring John Boyega and Scott Eastwood.
Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and Ken Leung star in the live-action ABC TV series Marvel’s Inhumans.
A Wonder Woman sequel is already in the works. Gal Gadot will return for the sequel.
The Resident Evil franchise is set for a reboot. Resident Evil 7 is in development at Constantin Film and Screen Gems.
20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next X-Men film.
20th Century Fox has announced an official release date for the conclusion of James Cameron’s Avatar saga.