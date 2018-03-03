X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next X-Men film.
Special ops agent, Hailee Steinfeld enrolls as a high school exchange student in the international trailer for Barely Lethal.