Unsane Trailer

Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, starring Claire Foy. Shot entirely on an iPhone.

Acrimony Trailer

Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Ajiona Alexus star in Tyler Perry’s revenge thriller Acrimony.

The 15:17 to Paris Trailer

Watch the trailer for the Clint Eastwood thriller The 15:17 to Paris, based on the true story of the 2015 Thalys train attack.

Get Out

Watch the trailer for the Blumhouse horror thriller Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.

Split

James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy star in director M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller.

Flatliners

Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev star in Flatliners, a remake of the 1990...

Nerve Movie Trailer

Watch the second Nerve trailer. Emma Roberts and Dave Franco star in the thriller from the directors of ‘Catfish’.

