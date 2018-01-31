Unsane Trailer
Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, starring Claire Foy. Shot entirely on an iPhone.
Watch the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, starring Claire Foy. Shot entirely on an iPhone.
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Ajiona Alexus star in Tyler Perry’s revenge thriller Acrimony.
Watch the trailer. Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke and Sarah Snook star in the thriller Winchester.
Watch the trailer for the Clint Eastwood thriller The 15:17 to Paris, based on the true story of the 2015 Thalys train attack.
Watch the Unforgettable trailer. The dramatic thriller stars Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl.
Sony is moving forward with a sequel to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, but with an all new cast.
Watch the trailer for the Blumhouse horror thriller Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.
Watch the movie trailer for The Belko Experiment, starring John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona and Tony Goldwyn.
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in the Netflix cop thriller.
James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy star in director M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller.
Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key and Trevante Rhodes star in writer/director Shane Black’s (The...
Ellen Page, Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev star in Flatliners, a remake of the 1990...
Watch the second Nerve trailer. Emma Roberts and Dave Franco star in the thriller from the directors of ‘Catfish’.
Watch the Snowden trailer. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as NSA whistleblower who leaked classified documents to the press.