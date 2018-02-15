Tagged: Tom Hardy

Film / Movie Trailers

Child 44

Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman star in the trailer for the serial killer thriller Child 44.

Film / Movie News

Suicide Squad

Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto star in the antihero action-adventure Suicide Squad.

Comic-Con 2014: Mad Max: Fury Road Character Posters Hit

Movie Pictures

Comic-Con 2014: Mad Max: Fury Road Character Posters Hit

At Comic-Con, Warner Bros. revealed the first character posters for Mad Max: Fury Road, the...

Film / Movie Trailers

The Drop

Tom Hardy, Noomi Rapace and James Gandolfini star in the crime drama The Drop, based...

Film / Movie Trailers

Lawless

New Movie Poster for Lawless. Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Guy Pearce and Jessica Chastain star...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.