Film / Movie Trailers

Acrimony Trailer

Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Ajiona Alexus star in Tyler Perry’s revenge thriller Acrimony.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation Blu-ray, DVD

Blu-ray & DVD News

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the Tyler Perry’s Temptation Blu-ray and DVD release date, special...

For Colored Girls – 8 Character Posters

Movie Pictures

See 8 new character posters from Tyler Perry’s upcoming drama ‘For Colored Girls’. The film...

