Underworld
Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman and Michael Sheen star in Underworld. Watch the trailer.
Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman and Michael Sheen star in Underworld. Watch the trailer.
Kate Beckinsale will return for the sixth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.
Kate Beckinsale and Theo James star in the fifth installment in the vampires vs. werewolves action franchise.
Kate Beckinsale, Michael Ealy and India Eisley star in the fourth installment of Underworld. See...
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Movie Trailer. See Rhona Mitra, Michael Sheen and Bill Nighy...