20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the X-Men spin-off, The New Mutants.
20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next X-Men film.
Watch the Legion trailer. Dan Stevens stars in the FX series based on the Marvel Comics.
Apocalypse recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a disheartened Magneto to cleanse mankind and create a new world order.
X-Men’s Gambit solo film is set to begin production in October. Casting call revealed.
20th Century Fox has announced that The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone will co-write and direct The New Mutants.
Olivia Munn has joined the ensemble cast of X-Men: Apocalypse as Psylocke.
Bryan Singer confirms Ben Hardy is playing Angel in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, reveals new concept art.
Newcomer Lana Condor has landed the role of Jubilee in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse.
The ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ star joins the cast as a younger version of the teleporting mutant.
Rose Byrne will reprise her role as CIA agent Moira MacTaggert in X-Men: Apocalypse.
Fox is in very early talks with Marvel to bring a live-action X-Men series to television.
X-Men: Apocalypse has added Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner and Alexandra Shipp to the cast.