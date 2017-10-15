Tagged: X-Men

Film / Movie News

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

20th Century Fox has revealed the official title and release date of the next X-Men film.

Film / Movie News

New Mutants Movie

20th Century Fox has set an official release date for the upcoming spin-off X-Men: The New Mutants.

TV / TV Shows

Legion

Watch the Legion trailer. Dan Stevens stars in the FX series based on the Marvel Comics.

Film / Movie News

Gambit

X-Men’s Gambit solo film is set to begin production in October. Casting call revealed.

Film / Movie News

The New Mutants

20th Century Fox has announced that The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone will co-write and direct The New Mutants.

