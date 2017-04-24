Avatar 5
20th Century Fox has announced an official release date for the conclusion of James Cameron’s Avatar saga.
20th Century Fox has announced an official release date for the conclusion of James Cameron’s Avatar saga.
James Cameron’s Avatar 4 has been given an official release date.
20th Century Fox and Lightstorm have announced the official Avatar 3 release date.
The eagerly-anticipated sequels to James Cameron’s Avatar have finally been given release dates.
Watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teaser trailer and Super Bowl spot.
Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana star in the new sci-fi adventure Star Trek Beyond.
Diego Luna, Zoe Saldana and Channing Tatum star in the animated comedy The Book of Life.
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, featuring the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley...
Zoe Saldana, Patrick J. Adams and Jason Isaacs star in NBC’s four-hour miniseries Rosemary’s Baby,...
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana star in director James Cameron’s Avatar 2.
Djimon Hounsou cast as Korath, Benicio del Toro is The Collector and Glenn Close confirmed...
Paramount Home Entertainment has revealed the official Blu-ray and DVD artwork, details and release date...
Movie Trailer and Photos for Out of the Furnace. Christian Bale, Casey Affleck, Woody Harrelson,...
Watch Four Clips From Star Trek Into Darkness. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and...