Teen Spirit Trailer: Elle Fanning Is an Aspiring Pop Star

Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall and Zlatko Buric star in the music drama Teen Spirit. The film marks the directorial debut of The Social Network and The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella, son of late director Anthony Minghella (The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley). In Teen Spirit, a shy teenager (Fanning) who dreams of pursuing her passion to sing enters a local singing competition…

Release Date: April 5, 2019

Studio: Bleecker Street

Genre: Music, Drama

Director: Max Minghella

Screenwriter: Max Minghella

Cast: Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Burić, Agnieszka Grochowska, Millie Brady, Jordan Stephens

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: BleeckerStreetMedia.com/TeenSpirit

Plot Summary

Violet (Elle Fanning Maleficent 2, Galveston) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, “Teen Spirit” is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.

“Teen Spirit” features Elle Fanning performing music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Sigrid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jack Antonoff and music by Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, The Undertones, Aqua, Alice Deejay, Whigfield, Major Lazer and No Doubt.

