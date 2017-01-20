

Christina Ricci, Miguel Ferrer, Sean Maher, Kari Wahlgren, Jake T. Austin, Taissa Farmiga, Brandon Soo Hoo and Stuart Allan are voice-starring in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, directed by Sam Liu (Justice League vs. Teen Titans) and written by Ernie Altbacker.

The latest DC Universe animated original movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment adapts one of DC’s top comics in the 1980s the classic storyline from Tales of the Teen Titans. Ricci will play Teen Titans member Terra and Ferrer is voicing the mercenary villain Deathstroke.



Comments

comment count