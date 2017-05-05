Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D Trailer and Release Date

Distrib Films US has released the first official trailer for James Cameron’s T2: Judgment Day 3D. Watch the trailer below! The film will arrive in theaters on August 25, 2017.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child.

Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost.

The battle for tomorrow has begun…

James Cameron’s masterpiece starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting our screens in 1991 with groundbreaking special effects, the 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans.

T2: Judgment Day 3D – Official Trailer

