Terminator 6: Behind the Scenes in Hungary

Watch A Behind-the-Scenes Video from the Terminator 6 Set in Hungary

The Hungarian National Film Fund has released a behind-the-scenes video from the Hungary set of Terminator 6 featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger (sporting a beard) along with shots of Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and producer Andy Vajna, who died earlier this week. Watch the video in the player below!

Terminator 6 is both set to start a new trilogy of films and also work as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ignoring Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genisys. In addition to Schwarzenegger, Hamilton’s character will return to the franchise (back from the dead) as a “seasoned warrior” version of Sarah Connor.

Related: Terminator 6 Cast, Plot, Release Date and News

Set in Mexico and LA, Terminator 6 will pick up nearly 30 years after Judgment Day. A new Terminator (Luna) sets his sights on an unsuspecting young woman (Reyes), who works at a family operated auto repair business in Mexico City with her father (Arce) and brother (Boneta).

Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and a female Terminator-human hybrid named Grace (Davis) act as her protectors. Tim Miller (Deadpool) directs this soft reboot from a screenplay by Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) and David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). James Cameron and David Ellison’s Skydance Media are producing ‘Terminator 6’, with Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Miller, John Kelly and Edward Cheng set as executive producers. Paramount Pictures will release Terminator 6 on November 1, 2019.