James Cameron and Skydance Media are developing Terminator 6, a reboot of the long running science fiction Terminator franchise. Cameron is in early talks with Tim Miller (Deadpool) to direct.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Skydance Media

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Tim Miller

Screenwriter: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

James Cameron is preparing a “Terminator” reboot when he regains partial rights to the franchise in 2019. Cameron is in talks with Skydance Media to produce a reboot and conclusion of one of cinema’s great science fiction stories.

