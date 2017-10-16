TNT has released a new trailer for the psychological thriller The Alienist, starring Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning and Brian Geraghty.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Caleb Carr, The Alienist TNT series follows the hunt for a series killer responsible for the gruesome murders of boy prostitutes. ‘The Alienist’ premieres January 22, 2018 on TNT!

The psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped the city. Newly appointed top cop Teddy Roosevelt calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist — aka alienist — and newspaper illustrator John Moore to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters.

