

Sony Pictures has set an official release date for The Angry Birds Movie 2. The animated comedy sequel will arrive in theaters on September 20, 2019. Based on Rovio Entertainment’s best-selling video game franchise, The Angry Birds Movie grossed $349 million worldwide. Red, Chuck and Bomb return in the sequel to the 2016 film.

Release Date: September 20, 2019

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: TBA

Screenwriter: TBA

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The first movie took us to an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds – or almost entirely. In this paradise, Red (Jason Sudeikis, We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses), a bird with a temper problem, speedy Chuck (Josh Gad in his first animated role since Frozen), and the volatile Bomb (Danny McBride, This is the End, Eastbound and Down) have always been outsiders. But when the island is visited by mysterious green piggies, it’s up to these unlikely outcasts to figure out what the pigs are up to.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count