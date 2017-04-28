The Angry Birds Movie 2
Sony Pictures has set an official release date for The Angry Birds Movie 2. The animated comedy sequel will arrive in theaters on September 20, 2019. Based on Rovio Entertainment’s best-selling video game franchise, The Angry Birds Movie grossed $349 million worldwide. Red, Chuck and Bomb return in the sequel to the 2016 film.
Release Date: September 20, 2019
Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)
Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy, Adaptation
Director: TBA
Screenwriter: TBA
Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
The first movie took us to an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds – or almost entirely. In this paradise, Red (Jason Sudeikis, We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses), a bird with a temper problem, speedy Chuck (Josh Gad in his first animated role since Frozen), and the volatile Bomb (Danny McBride, This is the End, Eastbound and Down) have always been outsiders. But when the island is visited by mysterious green piggies, it’s up to these unlikely outcasts to figure out what the pigs are up to.