The Batman
Ben Affleck has decided to step down as director of The Batman and remain on as a producer. He is still on board to play the superhero.
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Action, Drama, Adaptation
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Ben Affleck
Cast: Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Joe Manganiello, J.K. Simmons
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Batman unleashes his terror into the heart of criminals to free a crime-ridden Gotham City from the corruption that a crime organization has cast upon it.