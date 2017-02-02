

Ben Affleck has decided to step down as director of The Batman and remain on as a producer. He is still on board to play the superhero.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Drama, Adaptation

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Ben Affleck

Cast: Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Joe Manganiello, J.K. Simmons

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Batman unleashes his terror into the heart of criminals to free a crime-ridden Gotham City from the corruption that a crime organization has cast upon it.

