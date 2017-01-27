The Belko Experiment
John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn and John C. McGinley star in the horror thriller The Belko Experiment. Watch the movie trailer below!
Release Date: March 17, 2017
Studio: BH Tilt
Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller
Director: Greg McLean
Screenwriter: James Gunn
Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona, Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Michael Rooker
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: FB.com/TheBelkoExperiment
Plot Summary
In a twisted social experiment, 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.