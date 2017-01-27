

John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn and John C. McGinley star in the horror thriller The Belko Experiment. Watch the movie trailer below!

Release Date: March 17, 2017

Studio: BH Tilt

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Director: Greg McLean

Screenwriter: James Gunn

Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona, Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, Michael Rooker

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: FB.com/TheBelkoExperiment

Plot Summary

In a twisted social experiment, 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

Movie Trailers

The Belko Experiment Trailer 3

The Belko Experiment Trailer 2

The Belko Experiment Trailer 1

