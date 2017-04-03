

DreamWorks Animation is working on The Boss Baby 2, a sequel voiced by Alec Baldwin. The hit family comedy grossed an estimated $109 million worldwide opening weekend at the box office.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: Tom McGrath

Screenwriter: Michael McCullers, Marla Frazee

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Bakshi

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“The Boss Baby 2” is a sequel to DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby” in which a suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his older brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

