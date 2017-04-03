The Boss Baby 2
DreamWorks Animation is working on The Boss Baby 2, a sequel voiced by Alec Baldwin. The hit family comedy grossed an estimated $109 million worldwide opening weekend at the box office.
Release Date: TBA
Studio: DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adaptation
Director: Tom McGrath
Screenwriter: Michael McCullers, Marla Frazee
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Bakshi
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“The Boss Baby 2” is a sequel to DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby” in which a suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his older brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.
Movie Trailers