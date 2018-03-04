

Watch the trailer for the Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business from DreamWorks Animation. With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters.

Premiere Date: April 6, 2018

Studio: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: JP Karliak, Miles Bakshi, Eric Bell Jr., Hope Levy, Jake Green

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The Boss Baby is back in business and trying to balance family life with Baby Corp work with a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim. New Dreamworks Animation series launching April 6, only on Netflix.

Movie Trailers

The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Trailer

