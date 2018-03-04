The Boss Baby: Back in Business Trailer
Watch the trailer for the Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business from DreamWorks Animation. With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters.
Premiere Date: April 6, 2018
Studio: Netflix
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family, Sequel
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Unknown
Cast: JP Karliak, Miles Bakshi, Eric Bell Jr., Hope Levy, Jake Green
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
The Boss Baby is back in business and trying to balance family life with Baby Corp work with a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim. New Dreamworks Animation series launching April 6, only on Netflix.
Movie Trailers
