The Boss Baby
A suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.
Release Date: March 31, 2017
Studio: DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adaptation
Director: Tom McGrath
Screenwriter: Michael McCullers
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire
Running Time: 1 hr 37 min
MPAA Rating: PG for some mild rude humor.
Plot Summary
DreamWorks Animation and the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY. THE BOSS BABY is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.
Movie Trailers
The Boss Baby – Clips
The Boss Baby – Trailer