

Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega star in the thriller The Circle, an adaptation of Dave Eggers novel. A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Studio: Image Nation

Genre: Thriller, Adaptation

Director: James Ponsoldt

Screenwriter: James Ponsoldt

Cast: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A young woman (Emma Watson) lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, which links its users personal emails, social media, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system designed to render privacy obsolete.

