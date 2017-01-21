The Circle
Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega star in the thriller The Circle, an adaptation of Dave Eggers novel. A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.
Release Date: April 28, 2017
Studio: Image Nation
Genre: Thriller, Adaptation
Director: James Ponsoldt
Screenwriter: James Ponsoldt
Cast: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
A young woman (Emma Watson) lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, which links its users personal emails, social media, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system designed to render privacy obsolete.
Movie Trailers