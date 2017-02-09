

Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega star in the thriller The Circle, an adaptation of Dave Eggers novel. A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Studio: STX Entertainment

Genre: Thriller, Adaptation

Director: James Ponsoldt

Screenwriter: James Ponsoldt, Dave Eggers

Cast: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Ellar Coltrane, Karen Gillan

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count