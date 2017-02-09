The Circle
Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega star in the thriller The Circle, an adaptation of Dave Eggers novel. A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.
Release Date: April 28, 2017
Studio: STX Entertainment
Genre: Thriller, Adaptation
Director: James Ponsoldt
Screenwriter: James Ponsoldt, Dave Eggers
Cast: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Ellar Coltrane, Karen Gillan
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.