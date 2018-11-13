Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez star in the supernatural horror film The Curse of La Llorona, based on the Mexican legend. Watch the movie trailer below! From producer James Wan, a social worker and her children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm after ignoring an eerie warning from a troubled mother.

Release Date: April 19, 2019

Studio: New Line Cinema

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Michael Chaves

Screenwriter: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis

Cast: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Roman Christou

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: R for violence and terror

Official Website: TheCurseofLaLlorona.com

Plot Summary

La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious… and her methods more terrifying.

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.

Movie Trailers

The Curse of La Llorona – Teaser Trailer

The Curse of La Llorona Explained