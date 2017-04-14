

Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor star in The Dark Tower, based on the novel by Stephen King. Check out the movie poster and photos below! Bookmark this page to be the first to see The Dark Tower trailer.

Release Date: July 28, 2017

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Screenwriter: Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinkner, Anders Thomas Jensen, Nikolaj Arcel

Cast: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: This film is not yet rated

Plot Summary

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black. Bookmark this page to be the first to see The Dark Tower trailer.

Movie Trailers

Photos and Posters

Coming Soon

Comments

comment count