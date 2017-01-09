

Based on a story by Tom Clancy, ‘The Division’ stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

On Black Friday In New York City, Bio-Terrorists release a modified strain of Smallpox called the “Green Poison” onto several amounts of currency bills. This results in the disease spreading rapidly and before long society in NYC has collapsed – resulting in the activation of the Strategic Homeland Division. The main focus of The Division is to keep peace and restore society while government scientists work on a cure. Multiple factions rise up struggling to take control of New York City, such as escaped inmates called Rikers, Cleaners who are mobilized sanitation workers trying to kill the disease on their own; and the Last Man Batallion – a private military company initially hired by Wall Street millionaires that is now comprised of mercenaries and a few rogue Division agents. The first wave of Division agents were either killed off or went Rogue by joining other factions. It’s up to the second wave to make sure that order is restored.

The Division will be released in theaters in 2018.



