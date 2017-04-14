

T.J. Miller, James Corden and Anna Faris star in animated adventure The Emoji Movie. An Emoji bursting with multiple expressions sets out on a journey to only one facial expression. Watch The Emoji Movie trailer below!

Release Date: August 4, 2017

Studio: Sony Pictures Animation, Columbia Pictures

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Tony Leondis

Screenwriter: Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel, Mike White

Cast: T. J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Anna Faris). Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever. Watch The Emoji Movie trailer below!

