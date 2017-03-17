The Girl in the Spider’s Web Movie Moving Forward



Sony is moving forward with a sequel to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, but with an all new cast.

Sony Pictures has announced plans for a film adaptation of the fourth novel in the Millennium series The Girl in the Spider’s Web created by author Stieg Larsson and written by David Lagercrantz.

In 2011 Sony’s Columbia Pictures released a remake of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig. The thriller grossed $232,617,430 at the a worldwide box office.

Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) is on board to direct “Spider’s Web” which will act as a direct sequel to 2011’s “Dragon Tattoo” and will feature an all news cast.

The highly successful 2009 Swedish film adaptations of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest starred Noomi Rapace.

Principal photography is set to begin in September and a release date is scheduled for October 5, 2018.

In ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’, young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

