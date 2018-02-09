

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the iconic title character in Illumination’s animated comedy The Grinch. Watch the TV spot below! A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Release Date: November 8, 2018 (3D, 2D)

Studio: Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: Pete Candeland, Yarrow Cheney, Matthew O’Callaghan

Screenwriter: Michael LeSieur

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: GrinchMovie.com

Plot Summary

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Doctor Strange) lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?

Movie Trailers