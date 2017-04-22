

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman star in the action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Jackson).

Release Date: August 18, 2017

Studio: Summit Entertainment

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Patrick Hughes

Screenwriter: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell, Richard E. Grant

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: R for strong violence and language throughout.

Plot Summary

The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.

