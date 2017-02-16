The House
Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in the comedy The House. A married couple open an illegal casino in their home to earn their daughter’s college fund.
Release Date: June 30, 2017
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Comedy
Director: Andrew Jay Cohen
Screenwriter: Brendan O’Brien, Andrew Jay Cohen
Cast: Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough, Jeremy Renner
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity.
Plot Summary
After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.
Movie Trailers
The House – Movie Trailer