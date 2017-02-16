

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in the comedy The House. A married couple open an illegal casino in their home to earn their daughter’s college fund.

Release Date: June 30, 2017

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Director: Andrew Jay Cohen

Screenwriter: Brendan O’Brien, Andrew Jay Cohen

Cast: Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough, Jeremy Renner

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity.

Plot Summary

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.

