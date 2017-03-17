

Watch The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks trailer, starring Oprah Winfrey, Rose Byrne and Courtney B. Vance.

Based on author Rebecca Skloot’s critically acclaimed, best-selling nonfiction book of the same name, ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ stars Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne. The film tells the story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. Told through the eyes of her daughter, Deborah Lacks (Winfrey), the film chronicles her search, with the help of journalist Rebecca Skloot (Byrne), to learn about the mother she never knew and understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever.

HBO Films presents ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ Saturday, April 22 at 8pm on HBO.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks – Trailer

